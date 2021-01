Birthday Celebrations: January 22-24, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!



FRIDAY, JANUARY 22ND

MARCELINA SERNA 90 We love you! From: your family!

MICHAEL BOX 68 Happy birthday from your wife!

PATY CASANOVA 53 Happy Birthday to our BEST WE LOVE YOU PATY!

MARUS PARKER 36 Happy birthday Marcus from your family!

ESTELLA LUNA 29 Happy Birthday Estella We love you …. From the Mendez family!

ADDISON SOWELL 12

Mariahcaye Escobar 7

JENIFFER GARZA Happy birthday from ricky and evelyn Garza!

SANTOS HUERTA

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23RD

SUZANNE FOLLEN 52 Happy Birthday mumsipoo! Love from your favorite son and meteorologist!

MARCELLO GARZA 37 Happy birthday son. Love mom and dad!

HARLEY GONZALES 15 From mom Daniel Lando and ryder

BRYNLEE 8 Love, mom and gage!

BRENDA ROE

CASTLE MICHAEL PARKER Happy birthday great gran, Gigi love you!

LA TOYA KENDRICK

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24TH

DYER L PARKER 39 Happy birthday old man . From mom!

ONIECECIA ESPARAZA 14 Happy birthday to my granddaughter oniececia!

AALIYAH HOPE REYES 9 Happy Birthday Aaliyah! Love your Family!

BRANDON MICHAEL PARKER Happy Heavenly birthday son, We love and miss you!

FRANK NANEZ Happy birthday Dad. We love you!

KELLY HAYES

LAUREN GUERRERO

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today! If there’s someone you know who has an upcoming birthday and you want us to give them a shout out, click here and submit their information. Please get birthday requests in a few days early.