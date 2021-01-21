Birthday Celebrations: January 21, 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, THURSDAY, JANUARY 21ST, INCLUDE


CLYDE BINGHAM 78 Happy Birthday to the greatest grandpa, Love your grandkids!
JYNONA G DAVIS 56 May God bless her an keep her safe all her kids an 31 grandkids an one great granddaughter!
PARKER DICKENS 12 Happy birthday! We love you. Mom dad and Mason!
SENQUAE COX Happy Birthday from ricky and evelyn garza!

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today! If there’s someone who has a special day coming up soon, click here to submit their information and we can give them a shout-out on Concho Valley This Morning. Please add birthdays a few days early, and for weekend birthdays, submit by the Thursday before.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.