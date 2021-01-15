Birthday Celebrations: January 15-17, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15TH
SHYLA YASMINE LERMA 13 Happy 13th Birthday Shyla Yasmine Lerma. Love your family!

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16TH
LESLIE HEALY My beautiful wife is celebrating her 21st birthday for the 50th time. She is just as beautiful today as the day we got married over 38 years ago, Love Matt

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17TH
AUDEN TORRES 16 Happy 16th birthday!!! We love you mom, dad, and Rylan!
CHRIS ZAPATA
ELLAH HOLIK Happy Birthday sweet Ellah! Mimi and Tata love you!!

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley region celebrating a birthday either today or this weekend! If there’s someone who has an upcoming birthday, and you want us to give them a shout-out, click here and fill out the information, and we will wish them a Happy Birthday on CVTM. Please submit birthdays a few days early, and for weekends, send birthdays in the Thursday before.

