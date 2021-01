Birthday Celebrations: January 14, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, THURSDAY, JANUARY 14TH, INCLUDE



TERRY ANN SMART 64 We love you lots momma! Love you kids, grandkids and 2 sisters!

KAMRYN GUTIERREZ 16 Happy Birthday from Popo and Momo,we love you!

KASEN CONTRERAS 1 Happy 1st birthday! We love you! Love mommy and daddy!

COACH MCCARTY Happy Birthday! Enjoy your Special day and we love you! From your wife and children!

DANNY RAMIREZ

MALINA GARCIA Happy Birthday Malina! Love your family!

HAPPY 45TH ANNIVERSARY TO

RODNEY AND GAYLA CASTLEBERRY from your daughter Nicole, son Kendal and families!

Happy Birthday to everyone who has a birthday today. If there’s someone who has an upcoming birthday, and you want us to give them a shout out on CVTM, click here to submit the info. Please submit birthdays in a few days early.