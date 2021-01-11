Birthday Celebrations: January 11, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, MONDAY, JANUARY 11TH, INCLUDE


MADYSEN SERRANO 9 Happy Birthday from Mom, dad, Marshall and Brandi!
BRAYDEN DUKE 1
LAURA SERRANO Happy Birthday momma, enjoy your day! Love you lots! Love, Kate.
ROSALEE KING Best wishes my sweet friend, Love Jill!

And a Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today. If there is someone who has a birthday coming up, click here and fill out the information so we can give a shout out to them on their special day!

