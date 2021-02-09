Birthday Celebrations: February 9, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH, INCLUDE

EMMADALE FRENCH 70 Happy 70th Birthday we Love you!

JOSHUA MORENO 36 happy birthday Josh love dad, ellie, Jacob and jonah!

DAXTON MITCHELL 6 Have a great day, we love you! Love Daddy, Mommy and Kash!

AIDEN ESCOBAR

FLORENTINA CERVANTES

JEROME WALTERS Happy Birthday Jerome from your Wife Alicia and Mom!

KATIE DAVENPORT

NEVEAH FRANCO Happy birthday mija. We love you always Mama,Popo and Momo!

OWENA RICHARD Happy Birthday Mom .From kids and grandkids!

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a special day in the Concho Valley. If there’s someone with an upcoming birthday, click the link below to submit their information, and we will give them a shout-out on Concho Valley This Morning.