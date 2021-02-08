Birthday Celebrations: February 8, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Three San Angelo ISD counselors were honored as Counselors of the Year by the Three Rivers Counseling Association (TRCA) at the 32nd Annual Counselor Appreciation Luncheon held on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Congratulations to:

● Veronica Meza of Bowie Elementary, winner of the George Pliler Elementary SchoolCounselor of the Year Award,