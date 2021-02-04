Birthday Celebrations: February 4, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH, INCLUDE
LOUSIE KINSLEY 87
PAUL UGALDE 46 We Love you Paul. from Mom, Lupe, Jason and Greg!
BERLYNN DENEE ZUNIGA 34 Happy Birthday Beautiful, We Love you, Mom, Dad, Kamron, Jamie & all of the Family!!!
SAMANTHA OROSCO 32 From all the family, With Love and Blessings!
GABBY MINJAREZ 25
CONNER WILLIAMS 12
MARK GARIVAY JR. 5 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY 1ST BABY BOY.LOVE, MOMMY, JOHNNY, MIA AND MOSES
JOELDA CAMARENA Have a great day. Love you from Cory
Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today in the Concho Valley. If there’s someone who has an upcoming special day, click the link below to submit their information!
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!