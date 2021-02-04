Birthday Celebrations: February 4, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH, INCLUDE

LOUSIE KINSLEY 87

PAUL UGALDE 46 We Love you Paul. from Mom, Lupe, Jason and Greg!

BERLYNN DENEE ZUNIGA 34 Happy Birthday Beautiful, We Love you, Mom, Dad, Kamron, Jamie & all of the Family!!!

SAMANTHA OROSCO 32 From all the family, With Love and Blessings!

GABBY MINJAREZ 25

CONNER WILLIAMS 12

MARK GARIVAY JR. 5 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY 1ST BABY BOY.LOVE, MOMMY, JOHNNY, MIA AND MOSES

JOELDA CAMARENA Have a great day. Love you from Cory

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today in the Concho Valley. If there’s someone who has an upcoming special day, click the link below to submit their information!