Birthday Celebrations: February 3, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD, INCLUDE

WYNONA MARIE WILLIAMS 67 Enjoy your day! Love from all your Family

DON HITCHCOCK 60 I love you! From Shawna!

NINA ORTEGON 21 Happy Birthday!!! Hope you have a great day. Love your family!!!

CALEB HERNANDEZ 15 Happy Birthday Caleb! You are the light of our life! Love Nana, Dad, and Family!

JESSE FLORES 5 Happy Birthday Jesse! Love you tons Dad and Mom!!

HARTLEY SCHNIERS 1

GAVIN CASTRO Happy birthday Gavin. We love you Grandpa Ricky and Memaw Evelyn Garza!

RICKY GROOMS Happy Birthday Brother! Love you, Shelia!

SANDRA GLORIA Wishes for A Blessed Day…with Love your Family!

TERRY STRAKALAITIS

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating their special day today. If there’s someone with an upcoming birthday, click the link below to submit their information. Please get birthdays in a few days early.