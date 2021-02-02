Birthday Celebrations: February 2, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND, INCLUDE

SHARON MECKLENBURG 77 HAPPY BIRTHDAY GRANNY FROM ALL OF US – LEA ANN, RONNIE, RONNIE JR, BRITTANY, KANON, EISLEY
BRYNN BOCKHORN 7
AMANDA CARDONA
DIANA LARA Happy birthday from Dad, Kaylee, and Vincent

Happy Birthday to all celebrating a special day in the Concho Valley today. If there’s someone who has an upcoming birthday, click the link below to submit their information and we will give them a shout-out on Concho Valley This Morning. Please submit information in a few days early.

Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

