Birthday Celebrations: February 11, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH, INCLUDE

BENNIE BILBO 72

LANA KALINA 44 Happy Birthday from your mother in law!

HEATHER EDWARDS 34 I believe in you..I live you Aunt Angie!

CHEVY SUMMERS 6 Love Papa, Grandma and Harmony!

MARGIE THOMPSON Happy birthday Bestie. Hope you have an amazing day. Love your friend Erlinda!

SALLY MORENO Happy birthday love johnny, ellie, Jacob and jonah!

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today! If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below and fill out their information, and we will give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please submit information in a few days early. Weekend birthdays are needed by the Thursday before.