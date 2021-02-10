Birthday Celebrations: February 10, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH, INCLUDE

HORACIO GARCIA 92 We love you grandpa! Hope you have a wonderful day! Love Jessica, Emma and James!

PHIL PEREZ 58 Happy Birthday Brother Love You!!

GILBERT BARNHART SR. 53 Happy Birthday Honey, Love your Wife, Kids & grandson Jaxen!

APRIL RODRIGUEZ 40 Love Taryn, Joshua & Kahlisse!

ERIC BRISENO 31 From mommy n daddy We love you very much!

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating their birthday in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below and submit their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM!