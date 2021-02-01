Birthday Celebrations: February 1, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST, INCLUDE
RALPH GEVARA 58 FROM YOUR FAMILY!
TANNER WRIGHT 11 Happy birthday from Mom Dad and big Sister Donna
Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating today in the Concho Valley. If there’s someone who has a special day coming up soon, click the link below to submit information, and a shout-out will be given on Concho Valley This Morning. Please submit information a few days ahead of time.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!