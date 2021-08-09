Birthday Celebrations: August 9, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR MONDAY AUGUST 9TH INCLUDE

Anna Hernandez 71 Happy Birthday Anna

Amanda Alvarez 60 Happy birthday sis! We love you…Alfred and Diana

Diana Ortiz 60 Happy Birthday Diana

Stacy Powell Your family and friends wish you a happy birthday

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone who has an upcoming birthday, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please submit info in a few days in advance.