Birthday Celebrations: August 9, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR MONDAY AUGUST 9TH INCLUDE
Anna Hernandez 71 Happy Birthday Anna
Amanda Alvarez 60 Happy birthday sis! We love you…Alfred and Diana
Diana Ortiz 60 Happy Birthday Diana
Stacy Powell Your family and friends wish you a happy birthday
Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone who has an upcoming birthday, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please submit info in a few days in advance.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!