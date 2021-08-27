Birthday Celebrations: August 27-29, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE

Friday, August 27

John Thompson 84 I am still above the ground I am blessed by the best

Armando Trevino 49

Sharayla Georgette Jones 43 Enjoy your day, Rayla! Love Mom, Dad and all the Family

Candice Barnhart 23 Happy Birthday Candice, we love you !!

Chett Short 17 Happy birthday- we love you. Mom, dad and Clayton.

Avery Condarco 13 Love Mom, Dad, brothers Shelby and Harley

William Tennell 13 Happy Birthday we love you from Nana &Pops

Lane Perez 12 Happy Birthday Lane!

Dr. Belinda Robinson Sharing my birthday with my dad I am truly blessed to spend with him

Oralia Rodriguez Happy Birthday mom from your kids.Sammy,Paul,Sally,Felix & Eva.

Saturday, August 28

Joshua Boyd Lovelace Jr 18 Happy 18th grandson, love you to the moon and back. Granny

Khloe Odell 13 Happy 13th Birthday Sweetheart Love, Dad, Mom and Klaridi

Carlos Alvarado

Sunday, August 29

Dolores Roe

JANE ALVAREZ HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM! LOVE ALFRED AND DIANA

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today or this weekend. If there’s someone who has an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please be sure to submit info in a few days early, and for weekend birthdays, please submit by the Thursday before.