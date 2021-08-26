Birthday Celebrations: August 26, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR THURSDAY AUGUST 26TH INCLUDE

Faye Moon 86 Happy Birthday Mom!

Adrienne Franklin 51 Happy Birthday from the crew at Food King

Alexis Dutton 14 From Mom, Cache and Avery. We love you

Kaleb Calvery 10 Love Grandpa and Grandma Salas

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating their special day in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone with an upcoming birthday, and would like for us to give them a shout-out on CVTM, click the link the below to fill out their information and add a short message to go along with it. Please submit information in a few days ahead of time.