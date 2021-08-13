Birthday Celebrations: August 13-15, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE
August 13
Nancy Schwertner 71 Happy birthday to a great sister. Have a great day . Love you.
Ariah Rene Briseno 8 Happy Birthday baby. Love you very much. Grandma n grandpa
Romario Napoles Happy Birthday Coach Romario ! Love you lots MOM !
August 14
Beatrice Nunn 65 Happy birthday mom, from your daughter and daughter in law and grandkids !
Gabree Torres 28 You’re beautiful, smart and talented and We love you so much. From your family
Zuri Humphries 5 From mommy and mama crystal
Betty Drennan Best wishes for a Happy Birthday!! Love your Sorority Sisters
STARLA SOLOMON With love and enjoy your special day.
August 15
K’hloiee Coley 2 Happy birthday from mommy and mama sher!
Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today or this weekend. If there’s someone who has an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please be sure to submit info in a few days early, and for weekend birthdays, please submit by the Thursday before.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!