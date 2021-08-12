Birthday Celebrations: August 12, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR THURSDAY AUGUST 12TH INCLUDE

Ruth Trudo 100 Wishing you happiness on this wonderful milestone! Love from your family and friends.

Valerie Trujillo 30 Happy Birthday To My Niece Val from Auntie Yaya N Uncle Rob!!Love Ya!

Marisol Rios 28 HAPPY BIRTHDAY! WE LOVE YOU! TIO ALFRED AND TIA DIANA

Desiree Briseno 22 Happy Birthday mija We love you. Grandma n grandpa Briseno

Kendell Stasey 23 Happy Birthday. Love you lots. Mom

Tucker Young 23 Happy Birthday from your family. We love you!

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating their special day in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone with an upcoming birthday, and would like for us to give them a shout-out on CVTM, click the link the below to fill out their information and add a short message to go along with it. Please submit information in a few days ahead of time.