Birthday Celebrations: August 10, 2021

SAN ANGELO -- The Central football program officially started practice at San Angelo Stadium on Monday.

The Bobcats are entering their first season under new head coach Kevin Crane. The program's longtime former assistant is adding his own touch to the program while keeping what's worked in the past.

Cental has made the playoffs for 11 straight seasons and is coming off a third-place finish in District 2-6A last season. The Bobcats have 13 starters returning and expect to be right in the mix for the Little Southwest Conference title in 2021.

Hear what head coach Kevin Crane had to say about the first day of practice in the video above.