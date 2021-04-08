Birthday Celebrations: April 8, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Katie Holland, a second-year biology student in the Angelo State University Honors Program, has been awarded a 2021 Goldwater Scholarship, which is considered the nation’s most prestigious undergraduate scholarship in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

A native of Aledo, Holland is one of just 410 college students from across the U.S., and one of only 22 in Texas, to earn a 2021 Goldwater Scholarship. The scholarship is open to STEM students with an interest in pursuing research careers in those fields. More than 1,250 students were nominated for the scholarship this year, representing 438 colleges and universities.

Awarded by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation, the Goldwater Scholarship provides each recipient up to $7,500 a year to cover the cost of tuition, mandatory fees, books, and room and board for up to four semesters or until graduation. Of equal value is the membership in a community of exceptionally talented emerging scientists, as well as mentorship by past recipients.