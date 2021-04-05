Birthday Celebrations: April 5, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, APRIL 5TH, INCLUDE
MONDAY, APRIL 5TH
JEREMY MCNUTT 44
TIMOTHY GEORGE JONES 41 Enjoy your day! Love, from all the Family!
CRYSTAL ARMOR 35 Happy birthday from casey, izzabella, and gabrialla with love!
CHRISTIAN GUZMAN 22
KAMBRY MORALES 16
ABBYGAYLE COOK 11 Happy 11th birthday LOVE YOUR FAMILY!
Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday today in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone who has an upcoming birthday, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please submit info in a few days in advance.
Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!