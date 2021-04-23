Birthday Celebrations: April 23-25, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE:

FRIDAY, APRIL 23RD

ROBERT LOPEZ 40 Happy birthday old man! From the whole family!

ERIC DANIELS 20 Happy birthday from Clarence and Tom! Have a nice birthday Eric!

CAMDEN DEXTER 13 HAPPY BIRTHDAY CAM!! GEENIE AND PAWPAW LOVE YOU VERY MUCH!

KADENCE STRAIN 10 Happy birthday beautiful girl!

LEIA AGUIRRE 2 Happy Birthday Leia from your Auntie Yaya Mom daddy Grandparents Rolando Michelle Aguirre!

SATURDAY, APRIL 24TH

RICKY GARCIA 35 Happy Birthday Ricky I love you with all my heart Mom!

DEVIN FLETCHER 29 We love you! Mom & Dad!

KAMILAH MARGARITA MARTINEZ 7 Happy Birthday to our lovely granddaughter, blessings n lots of love from abuelos Arias!

KEANU DUMAS 2

KE’KOA DUMAS 2 Happy 2ND Birthday Twins we LOVE YOU!

TYLER TRUXTON Happy birthday from William and the entire Try Hard crew!

SUNDAY, APRIL 25TH

SHAUN STRAIN 39 Love you dad! from the kiddos!

JIM POUTE 21 Happy birthday from Lori and Thomas!

CAMERON THOMAS 19 Happy Birthday from Dwane!

ROBYN GASTON Best wishes from your sorority sisters!

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today or this weekend. If there’s someone who has an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please be sure to submit info in a few days early, and for weekend birthdays, please submit by the Thursday before.