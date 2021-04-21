Birthday Celebrations: April 21, 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, APRIL 21ST, INCLUDE

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21ST
RAMIRO GONZALES 15 HAPPY BIRTHDAY! LOVE FLORES & OLVERA FAMILY!
VIOLA JENKINS Happy Birthday Grommie! Love, The Holik great grandkids!

Happy Birthday to all in the Concho Valley celebrating their day today! If there’s someone with an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please be sure to get information submitted a few days ahead of time.

Add a birthday here to be announced on
Concho Valley This Morning
[Click Here: Birthday Greetings]
Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.