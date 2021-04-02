Birthday Celebrations: April 2-4, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS INCLUDE:

FRIDAY, APRIL 2ND

ELIZABETH CARRASCO 31

SATURDAY, APRIL 3RD

JORGE TORREZ 31

SUNDAY, APRIL 4TH

G.C. “WILLIE” SERNA 94 HAPPY BIRTHDAY BLESSINGS, DADDY! – Love from your Wife & your Daughter!

BRITTANY LAWRENCE 27

JEDI MORENO 10 Happy birthday jedi from grandpa and grandma Jacob and jonah. We love you!!!

GILBERT BELTRAN

Happy Birthday to everyone in the Concho Valley celebrating a birthday today or this weekend. If there’s someone who has an upcoming special day, click the link below, fill out their information, and we’ll give them a shout-out on CVTM! Please be sure to submit info in a few days early, and for weekend birthdays, please submit by the Thursday before.