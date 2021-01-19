Birthday/Anniversary Celebrations: January 19, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!

BIRTHDAYS FOR TODAY, TUESDAY, JANUARY 19TH, INCLUDE



Jackie Yates 60

JENNIFER ((FRITZ-ZEE)) FRITZE 33 HAPPY BIRTHDAY FROM YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS!

SHELBIE HUNT 21

AND HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO

JOYCE STRAUSS Happy Anniversary to my wife of 44 years. Love You Bunches!

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating a birthday or anniversary today! If there is someone you know who has a special day to celebrate, click here to submit the information, and we will give them a shout out on Concho Valley This Morning!