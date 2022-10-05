WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the third year, Bird-Kultgen Ford is teaming up with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest, to offer free mammograms to 86 Central Texas women in need of a breast cancer screening this Friday, in honor of their 86th anniversary.

“It’s absolutely wonderful that we’ve been able to help our community with something like this, you know, not just the awareness, but actually being able to help them do something about it,” says Rebecca Cantu, with Bird-Kultgen Ford.

Suanne Barrett, like many women, has held off of getting a mammogram because of how hectic life can get being a mother and grandmother.

“I never considered mammogram scary, they’re not the most pleasant thing, but they’re reality and important,” says cancer survivor Suanne Barrett.

Suanne found out about the free mammograms and signed up. She originally went for her initial screening in October 2020. A couple days later the doctors noticed something unusual in her scan and they asked her to return to do a follow up.

“And then they scheduled me for an ultrasound. And she said, I can tell you by looking at it that the radiology techs going to want a biopsy,” says Barrett.

The biopsy came back saying it was cancerous.

“I had no symptoms. I had no clue, no health issues. There wasn’t anything to given indication there might be a problem,” says Barrett.

Suanne says the screening was a blessing in disguise, within two months Suanne received the proper care because she was able to detect the cancer in its early stages.

Suanne can now say she is a cancer survivor and is thankful for the B.K Ford team and the oncologists at Baylor Scott and White for allowing her to spend more time with her loved ones.

“Do not put it off. It is worth 15 minutes of inconvenience down the road,” says Barrett.

Women can sign up in-person at Bird-Kultgen Ford on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1- p.m. or call (254) 202- 4220 to schedule their mammograms.

To attend, please RSVP by 5 p.m., Thursday, October 6.

For more information, you can visit here.