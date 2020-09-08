Boil water notice issued for parts of Southwest San Angelo

UPDATE September 8, 2020 at 1:45 p.m.: According to the City, the water main break on Valleyview Dr. has been repaired. Crews are flushing hydrants in the affected area and they will also begin sampling the system in the boil water notice areas. Once results are back, the City will work towards lifting the boil water notice. As of right now, the boil water notice is still in effect.

ORIGINAL INFORMATION BELOW:

SAN ANGELO, TX — Parts of Southwest San Angelo are being warned to boil their water after a water-main break in the area, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Tuesday morning, September 7, 2020.

The boil water notice, in full, is copied below.

Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems

Sept. 8, 2020

Due to a break in a water main in southwest San Angelo that resulted in a reduction in water pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of San Angelo public water system (PWS 2260001) to notify all customers in the affected area (SEE ATTACHED MAP OF AFFECTED AREA) to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, or need assistance in interpreting or translating this notice, you may contact Allison Strube or Andy Vecellio in the office of the Director of Water Utilities at 325-657-4209, 301 W. Beauregard Ave

The full map, released with the boil water notice, can be found below.