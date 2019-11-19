Big Spring Police discover more stolen key fobs after car chase

BIG SPRING, Texas – Big Spring Police say that on November 18, 2019, an officer saw a 2013 white Chevrolet 2500 HD truck that had been reported stolen by the Howard County Sheriff’s office. The officer attempted to stop the truck but the driver refused and a chase began.

The driver then parked behind an abandoned home in the 1800 block of W. 3rd street in Big Spring and ran from the scene. After a search for the suspect, officers found and arrested 24-year-old Christian Anthony Torrence.

Then they found property that had been reported stolen from several vehicles in Garden City, Texas.

Authorities say due to the amount of property found, the BSPD, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, and the Garden City Sheriff’s Office are all working together to sort out the stolen items. Those include vehicles and firearms.

BSPD says Torrence has been charged with Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, two counts of Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. They also say addition charges could be added.

Two other men were arrested on November 8, 2019: Ryan McKiernan and Anthony Ledesma. BSPD says that after searches of all three men, over a dozen of key fobs have been found.

They now need the public’s help to identify them or to claim their stolen property.

You can do that by calling Detectives Sergeant John Haynes at 432-264-2558.

“The Big Spring Police Department continues to urge the community to lock your vehicles and continue to remove from within vehicles firearms, valuables, key-fobs, etc.,” Chief of Police Chad Williams and Administrative Lieutenant Brian Gordon said.