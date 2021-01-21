Big Spring Police Department seeking public’s help in kidnapping case

BIG SPRING, Texas – According to the Big Spring Police Department‘s Chief of Police, Chad Williams and Administrative Lieutenant, Brian Gordon, on January 21, 2021 around 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mesa.

The initial call was for a domestic disturbance. Police then learned that Abilene Mojica, a 38-year-old Hispanic female, had been “forcefully kidnapped” by Angel Hinojosa, a 23-year-old Hispanic male.

Witnesses told police Mojica was forced into a black Cadillac sedan and the first three letters of the license plate are possibly “KNP.”

Photo of Abilene Mojica courtesy of BSPD

“If anyone observes this vehicle, we are asking them to not approach the vehicle or anyone around it, but to immediately call the Big Spring Police Department at 432-264-2550 or their nearest law enforcement agency. A CLEAR alert is currently being sought through Department of Public Safety,” Williams and Gordon said in a statement.

Abilene Mojica is described as a Hispanic Female, 5’4, ” and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a white sweat shirt with black sleeves.