Big Bend Sector Border Patrol Agents continually intercept smuggling schemes, apprehend groups of non-citizens

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas – According to the United States Border Patrol’s website, the Big Bend Sector is made up of 77 Texas counties plus the entire State of Oklahoma, which has 78 counties.

The website states that the operational area is 165,154 square miles. The Big Bend Sector is responsible for patrolling 517 miles of river front along the Rio Grande River which is the international boundary between the United States and Mexico. The Sector’s border boundary is almost one-quarter of the country’s Southwest Border.

On August 3, 2021, a group of non-citizens were apprehended by Border Patrol Agents along the rough terrain.

On July 28, 2021, agents partnered with the Texas Department of Public Safety to intercept a smuggling scheme near Marathon.

Agents stated that one U.S. citizen is being prosecuted for his role in the scheme and that oftentimes, transnational criminal organizations recruit U.S. citizens to aid them in smuggling non-citizens across the border.

On July 26, 2021, a group of 12 non-citizens were found in the bed of a truck by Van Horn Border Patrol Agents and a group of 23 undocumented people were found in an RV by agents in Sanderson. According to the agents, one of the individuals found in the RV had an outstanding warrant for murder in Houston, Texas.

Agents also encounter multiple non-citizen groups during weekends.

The group in the post below was apprehended in the Sierra Blanca area.

“Agents often work in isolated remote locations where backup is miles away,” the post states.