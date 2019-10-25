Big Bend Sector Border Patrol Agent attacked, suspect shot, investigation is ongoing

Below is a direct statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

“At approximately 10:30 p.m. October 22 a U.S. Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Sanderson Border Patrol Station was involved in a shooting incident subsequent to performing a vehicle stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban on Highway 349 north of Dryden, Texas.

During the traffic stop, approximately 10 subjects exited the vehicle and fled. One subject, a 22-year-old male citizen of Guatemala attacked the agent. The agent discharged his weapon striking the subject in the arm ending the assault.

The agent sustained injuries from the encounter. He was transported by EMS to a local medical facility where he was treated and released. The attacker was also transported to an area medical center with non-life threatening injuries. Charges are currently pending as the investigation is still on-going.

“Border Patrol Agents risk their lives every day carrying out their vital homeland security mission while they work to protect our nation and our communities.” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak.

Following the incident Border Patrol Agents and other law enforcement officers searched the area for the individuals who fled the scene. A total of 12 subjects have been arrested in the area where the vehicle stop occurred. These individuals were illegally present in the United States and included citizens of countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Mexico. These subjects are in custody and are being processed accordingly.

The matter remains under investigation. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is supporting the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers, and Homeland Security Investigations. Per CBP policy, the agency will also conduct an internal investigation of the incident led by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility.”