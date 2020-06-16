Big Bend Ranch State Park closes trail after ‘increase in near-fatal incidents’

Big Bend Ranch State Park has closed the Canyon Trail until further notice due to “an increase in near-fatal incidents.”

The park announced the closure on Facebook Tuesday, saying “We will be assessing the trail to see what we can do to make it safer for our visitors. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The post noted that temperatures in the park can get into the 100-degree range, making hiking very risky, and rescues can take a long time due to the remote location.

The park reminds visitors to pack enough supplies for an emergency overnight stay even if you are only planning a short trip.