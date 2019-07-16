Big Bend Border Patrol Sector’s new chief sworn in

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost administers the oath of office to incoming Big Bend Sector Chief Matthew Hudak during a formal change-of-command ceremony Tuesday, July 16 at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. (CBP)

EL PASO ⁠— The Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector has a new chief.

Matthew J. Hudak was sworn in as chief patrol agent during a formal change-of-command ceremony Tuesday at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.

Carla Provost, chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, presided over the ceremony. Hudak took the oath of office in front of family, friends, colleagues and local dignitaries.

“Honor first is our cornerstone. It is the guiding principle of what we do,” Hudak said.

In a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the change-of-command ceremony meets the standards, policies, and symbols designed to advance the internal and external recognition of the agency and to demonstrate the strides the agency has made as “guardians of the nation’s border.”

According to CBP, Chief Hudak has served with the Border Patrol since 1997. He began his career at the Harlingen Station in what is now known as the Rio Grande Valley Sector and has served in different capacities in Douglas, Arizona; Washington D.C.; Cotulla, Texas; Laredo, Texas; and Del Rio, Texas.

Before taking over the Big Bend Sector, Hudak was the deputy chief patrol agent of the Del Rio Sector since May of 2015.

“He has proved his leadership throughout the years,” Provost said during the ceremony.

Hudak served as Laredo Sector’s acting deputy chief patrol agent and acting deputy director of the DHS Joint Task Force Investigations. He has completed several advanced training programs, including the CBP Command Leadership Academy; CBP Leadership Institute; and DHS SES Candidate Development Program.

Hudak has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Central Connecticut State University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University.

“I look forward to working with the Border Patrol Agents and professional support staff of the Big Bend Sector as well as all of our community stakeholders and law enforcement partners throughout the region,” Hudak said in a news release.

Hudak and his wife, Melissa, have two children.

Agents in the Big Bend Sector are responsible for patrolling 517 miles of the Southwest border from Sierra Blanca to Sanderson, Texas.