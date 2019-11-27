Beyond Borders – Overview

“It’s just so important especially in this day and age that Americans understand the world.” Erik Kirschbaum, RIAS Executive Director

Germany/Belgium (Big 2/Fox 24) – The images seen around the world, the fall of the Berlin Wall and November 9th market the 30th anniversary.

“Everywhere we felt this freedom and we felt this moment of openess,” says Frank Hofmann, German News Correspondent.

“Some people where sad, some were confused,” says Maria Gonzalez, United States Army Veteran.

From the EU to NATO, we spent two weeks and countless hours meeting with top leaders.

“It’s just so important especially in this day and age that Americans understand the world, what’s going on outside the U.S.,” says Erik Kirschbaum, RIAS Executive Director/German Journalist.

Our group of journalists started in Brussels, Belgium. The next stop, Cologne. Then, the city of Erfurt and finally, we wrapped up our two week tour in Berlin. We learned Europe battles many of the same issues as America. In particular, Immigration.

“There’s no real immigration law,” says Hofmann.

Plus, we saw some top attractions filled with history.

“I was very much impressed,” said Martin Doerre, German resident.

George H.W. Bush, who founded the RIAS BERLIN COMMISSION together with Helmut Kohl

It’s all part of the RIAS Berlin Commission founded back in 1992 by late U.S. President George H.W. Bush and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

An exchange program for American and German journalists giving them the chance to learn from one another. Our hope is to expand your knowledge as well.