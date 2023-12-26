HOUSTON (KIAH) – Beyonce’s childhood home caught fire on Christmas morning, though the house’s current occupants were able to escape without injury, officials said.

Firefighters in Houston were notified around 2 a.m. of a fire at a home in the city’s Third Ward, responding moments later to find the house engulfed in flames. The fire was contained within “about 10 minutes,” Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the Houston Chronicle.

A Houston home previously owned by Beyoncé Knowles’ family caught fire early on Christmas morning. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The family living in the house — a couple and their two small children — were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The house, located on Rosedale St., was built in 1946, the Associated Press reported. The Knowles family had purchased the home in 1982, shortly after Beyonce was born. They lived there until she was about 5 years old.

Knowles was also seen taking photos of the property in September when she was in her hometown for her Renaissance World Tour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.