SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Better Business Bureau of San Angelo is warning job seekers of scams circling online. Scammers are disguised as businesses who are searching for new employees on websites like Indeed, Monster, and Zip Recruiter.

“Be cautious about when everything sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Glenna Friedrich, the President of Better Business Bureau San Angelo. “Their overall goal is to get your banking information. They want your checking account numbers, credit card numbers, and social security number. All of those things are important to protect your identity.”

The red flags can be more subtle than you think and can land you in the position of handing over all of your information.

“They send you over to HR to get you registered and you’ll give them your social security number, your bank account number because they are going to do direct deposit for your ‘paycheck’. They’ve got answers for everything because they have gone through this scenario a dozen times and it’s very effective,” added Friedrich. “They’ve ripped off a lot of San Angelo people.”

Other ways include a company sending you a counterfeit check for job resources. This could lead you into big trouble with the banks of San Angelo.

“They can send out a counterfeit check that looks very real. They have even fooled some of the banks in town. Once you turn in that check, it will make you guilty of passing a counterfeit document and that can put you on a list of people that cannot open a checking account in San Angelo, Texas,” said Friedrich.

You can ensure you’re not a victim of these scams by doing a thorough research and ensuring the company you’re interviewing with is real.

“As soon as you get that feeling, that wait a minute this sounds too good to be true, then start investigating on your own. Google the company name, and make sure it’s spelled exactly the way they gave you. Go to their website and look to see if they’re really searching for people to expand into San Angelo. Call us, we get lots of people calling to check companies out. We can research it for you and we don’t charge for our services,” said Friedrich.