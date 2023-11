SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There’s no need to take a trip out of town to see autumn colors when there are incredible bayous, lakes, and hiking trails to visit in and around Shreveport. Check out the photos below.

Cypress tree and matching reflection, Red River National Wildlife Refuge in Shreveport, Nov. 2023. Photography by KTAL’s Jaclyn Tripp.

Corney Lake is only an hour and a half from Shreveport, but it is so rarely visited that it feels like a private swamp. Image: KTAL’s Jaclyn Tripp.

This bench overlooking Bayou Pierre is located near the beginning of the Coates Bluff Nature Trail in Shreveport. Image: KTAL’s Jaclyn Tripp.

Bodcau Bayou is only a 30-minute drive from Shreveport and is stunning in autumn. Image: KTAL’s Jaclyn Tripp.

Coates Bluff Nature Trail in Shreveport has a lovely assortment of mushrooms to photograph this autumn. Image taken Oct. 2023 by KTAL’s Jaclyn Tripp.

Water on a lily pad at sunset, Red River National Wildlife Refuge, Nov. 2023. Photography by KTAL’s Jaclyn Tripp.

Do you know of a hidden gem the digital team should visit for incredible photos? Email us at digital@ktalnews.com.