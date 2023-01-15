DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside isn’t so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it’s been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it’s certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.

January is National Menudo Month, “Menudo is a traditional Mexican soup made with beef tripe in broth, seasoned with hominy, garlic, onions, and oregano. Preparing Menudo is a task for the whole family. Mexican families usually serve it for breakfast on Sundays, special occasions, and holidays as it can take five to 10 hours to prepare the dish!”

So, with this amazing soup, comes amazing spots all over Texas and Mexico, but what are the top spots in the world? A report from Taste Atlas says that food experts have picked Good Luck Cafe in El Paso as the top spot for Menudo in the world.

Here are the top four spots for Menudo in the world, according to Taste Atlas: