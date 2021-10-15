SAN ANGELO, Texas – Looking for a new book to read? The Adult Literacy Council of the Concho Valley may be able to help.

The Best Little Book Sale in Texas returns to San Angelo and will be held at the Concho Valley Transit, located at 510 N Chadbourne Street.

Below are the dates and times the Best Little Book Sale in Texas will be open:

Thursday, October 21st (PREVIEW NIGHT) 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is $5

Friday, October 22nd (FREE ADMISSION) 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 23rd (FREE ADMISSION) 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 24th (FREE ADMISSION) 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, October 25th (FREE ADMISSION) 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Free books, donations accepted)



For more information or to donate books, please call 325-657-0013.