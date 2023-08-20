(Stacker) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Texas using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

25. University of Texas – Tyler

Acceptance rate: 92%

Net price: $11,658

Enrollment: 4,834 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A-

Campus food grade: A-

Value grade: B+

24. Stephen F. Austin State University

Acceptance rate: 76%

Net price: $12,649

Enrollment: 8,882 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Party grade: A

Student life grade: A-

Value grade: B+

23. Texas State University

Acceptance rate: 85%

Net price: $13,750

Enrollment: 26,536 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Party grade: A+

Campus grade: A

Campus food grade: A

22. University of the Incarnate Word

Acceptance rate: 97%

Net price: $23,041

Enrollment: 3,916 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A

Location grade: A

Campus grade: A-

21. St. Mary’s University

Acceptance rate: 85%

Net price: $18,827

Enrollment: 2,037 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A-

Professors grade: A-

Campus food grade: B+

20. University of Texas – Arlington

Acceptance rate: 88%

Net price: $15,220

Enrollment: 19,770 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B

Diversity grade: A+

Value grade: A-

Professors grade: A-

19. University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley

Acceptance rate: 82%

Net price: $4,419

Enrollment: 21,292 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Campus food grade: A

Value grade: A-

Campus grade: A-

18. Lubbock Christian University

Acceptance rate: 97%

Net price: $24,745

Enrollment: 1,156 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Dorms grade: A

Student life grade: A

Campus grade: A-

17. University of North Texas

Acceptance rate: 84%

Net price: $13,781

Enrollment: 26,353 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Campus food grade: A+

Diversity grade: A

Party grade: A

16. University of St. Thomas – Texas

Acceptance rate: 96%

Net price: $19,940

Enrollment: 1,968 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Location grade: A+

Student life grade: A

Value grade: A-

15. Abilene Christian University

Acceptance rate: 63%

Net price: $28,725

Enrollment: 3,297 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Diversity grade: A-

Athletics grade: A-

Dorms grade: A-

14. LeTourneau University

Acceptance rate: 56%

Net price: $25,661

Enrollment: 1,373 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Dorms grade: A

Safety grade: A

Academics grade: A-

13. University of Dallas

Acceptance rate: 54%

Net price: $27,450

Enrollment: 1,424 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Academics grade: A-

Value grade: B+

Diversity grade: B+

12. West Texas A&M University

Acceptance rate: 58%

Net price: $13,105

Enrollment: 5,621 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Diversity grade: A-

Campus grade: A-

Student life grade: A-

11. Hallmark University

Acceptance rate: 41%

Net price: $9,887

Enrollment: 929 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: B+

Safety grade: A

Academics grade: A-

Campus grade: A-

10. University of Houston

Acceptance rate: 63%

Net price: $14,480

Enrollment: 28,966 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A-

Diversity grade: A

Athletics grade: A

Professors grade: A

9. University of Texas – Dallas

Acceptance rate: 79%

Net price: $11,185

Enrollment: 17,979 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A-

Diversity grade: A

Academics grade: A-

Value grade: A-

8. Baylor University

Acceptance rate: 68%

Net price: $40,133

Enrollment: 14,145 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A-

Athletics grade: A+

Academics grade: A

Student life grade: A

7. Texas Tech University

Acceptance rate: 70%

Net price: $15,452

Enrollment: 29,010 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A-

Party grade: A+

Student life grade: A+

Diversity grade: A

6. Texas Christian University

Acceptance rate: 48%

Net price: $40,220

Enrollment: 9,448 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A

Campus grade: A+

Dorms grade: A+

Student life grade: A+

5. Trinity University

Acceptance rate: 34%

Net price: $31,141

Enrollment: 2,471 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A

Academics grade: A+

Value grade: A

Diversity grade: A

4. Southern Methodist University

Acceptance rate: 53%

Net price: $41,444

Enrollment: 6,616 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A+

Academics grade: A+

Campus grade: A+

Party grade: A+

3. Texas A&M University

Acceptance rate: 63%

Net price: $19,906

Enrollment: 49,442 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A+

Athletics grade: A+

Professors grade: A+

Student life grade: A+

2. University of Texas – Austin

Acceptance rate: 32%

Net price: $16,892

Enrollment: 37,404 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

Overall Niche grade: A+

Academics grade: A+

Athletics grade: A+-

Party grade: A+

1. Rice University