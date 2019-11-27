Berlin Wall – East Side Gallery

BERLIN, Germany (Big 2/Fox 24) – One side of the wall is called the “East Side Gallery” and has paintings all up and down. We were able to speak to the artist who spearheaded the whole project.

Kani Alavi was a young artist living in an apartment that overlooked the border between east and west Berlin. He says he painted that emotional moment. His creative mural is called “It happened in November.”

“That’s the image I had in my mind, that’s what I saw when I looked out of my window of all of these people were coming through,” says Alavi. “The feeling of happiness and joy and euforia that they had on their faces when they came through Checkpoint Charlie right outside my window.”

One of the most famous East Side Gallery paintings – “The Kiss” by Dmitri Vrubel.

It depicts the famous embrace between Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and East German President Erich Honecker.

There are more than 100 murals along the east side gallery with an estimated 800,000 visitors each year.

As for Alavi, he also migrated to Germany. In 1980, he left a troubled Iran for a divide Berlin.

360° of East Side Gallery in Berlin, Germany