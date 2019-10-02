Berkeley Puckitt named Executive Director of SAPAC

The San Angelo Performing Arts Center (SAPAC) announced Wednesday, October 2, that Berkeley Puckitt is their new Executive Director.

Puckitt, originally from Lubbock, worked with the Laura W Bush Institute for Women’s Health in San Angelo for the past seven years. She also brings many years of experience in public relations, media relations, and advertising.

As Executive Director of SAPAC, she will continue developing the organization’s strategic plan and outreach programs.

“I love San Angelo. This is a place that is home and I am excited to contribute to SAPAC’s core purpose of enriching the lives of people who live in our community. I’m thrilled to be a part of San Angelo’s vibrant arts community to foster an essential hub for creating and experiencing live performance,” Puckitt said.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Berkeley join us as the new executive director of SAPAC,” Kendal Jastrow, SAPAC chairperson said. “Berkeley is widely respected for her non-profit experience, and she brings talents and knowledge that fit right in with SAPAC’s mission to encourage quality and diverse programming and educational opportunities to enrich the arts in San Angelo.”

According to SAPAC, “[Berkeley] is a Leadership San Angelo alumnus, a 2014 20 Under 40 recipient, past president of the Junior League of San Angelo, an active member of First Presbyterian Church and has been recently named a 2019 Texas Woman to Watch recipient by Elenora Magazine.”

Puckitt graduated from Texas Tech University. She says in her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Casey, and their two children, Sadie and Jones.