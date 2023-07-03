BELTON, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — With over 170 entries, the City of Belton isn’t holding back when it comes to preparations for its annual parade.

This year, they are anticipating roughly 30,000 people in attendance.

The City has been hard at work preparing its greater downtown area for its 104th annual 4th of July parade.

Roads will close as early as 6:30 a.m. tomorrow and people have already started staging their trailers, pop-ups, and stands for people who need sitting accommodations along the route.

Belton Area Chamber of Commerce Member Dawn Orange shares why this parade is special to Belton.

“It has been iconic. In 2019, we celebrated 100 years of the parade. So this parade is 104 years old this year. And we were able to have a parade still during Covid,” says Orange.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a patriotic program in front of the Bell County Courthouse. This year, the parade will begin at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than years in the past.

For those who may have any safety concerns, Orange ensures the city is prepared for any emergencies.

“We’ve got barricades, of course, set up so people just can’t come in and things like that. But we ask that our entries not throw candy, or shoot water guns, or hand out stuff along the parade route, so that kids and things like that don’t run out in front of them and have any kind of accidents and stuff like that,” says Orange.

The parade starts at the UMHB campus coming off 10th Street, then down Main Street South, to Central Avenue making a turn by the Courthouse.

If you’re still not ready to go home after all of the parade fun, there is a festival at Nolan Creek from 11a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a red white and blue car show.

If that’s still not enough fun for you, there is a free concert and firework show at Schoepf’s BBQ later that evening.