Beloved voice talent behind the role of Dragon Ball’s “Gohan” visits San Angelo Comic Con

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Foster Communication Coliseum is hosting The San Angelo Comic Con from Saturday November 7th through the 8th. Among the comic and anime fans and plethora of artwork, merchandise and special guests is highly acclaimed voice actress Stephanie Nadolny.

Stephanie is a Texas native, hailing from the Dallas – Fort Worth area and has been in the entertainment industry since 1989. Stephanie is well known for her voice acting and has been the voice behind some of the most iconic animated television series. Her role as “Gohan” in Cartoon Network’s “Dragon Ball” is among her most affluent work.

When asking Stephanie about her work as a voice actress, she surprised us with a few of her most famous tag lines in each character’s signature voice. She is full of life and a pleasure to speak with. If you would like to visit with Stephanie and get an autograph, check out the Comic Con happening all day tomorrow from 12:00 P.M. until 5 P.M. at Foster Communication Coliseum.

