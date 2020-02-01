Belles open spring season with exhibition match against Tyler Junior College

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State tennis team opened its spring season with a 4-3 loss to Tyler Junior College Friday afternoon.

The Belles claimed their three points in singles play from courts one, five and six.

Junior Valentina Gonzalez notched a three-set victory for Angelo State, which handed the Belles their third point. Junior Zoe Gubbles and graduate student Anna Schneemann also picked up victories in singles play.

“Awesome match with Tyler Junior College,” Belles head coach Chris Bizot said. “The girls battled and we are excited to have our first Division II competition on Sunday against a solid Harding team.”

Angelo State will pick up action on Sunday in Plano with a doubleheader against Harding University and Colin County. The first match against Harding is set for 10 a.m. with the next match beginning at 3 p.m.

