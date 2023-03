SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles get the 70-65 victory in the first round of the NCAA DII tournament.

Both Sawyer Lloyd and Madeline Stephens led the way with the double-double on the night.

Belles dominated the night with 50 points in the paint, outscoring West Texas A&M by 22 points in that department.

The Belles will take on UT Tyler March 11th at 7:30 pm at home in the Junell Center.