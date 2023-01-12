SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles put together win number eight in a row tonight against Midwestern State.

The Belles stifling defense against Midwestern State proved to be effective in the Belles 85-65 win here tonight.

Sawyer Lloyd led the game with 20 points, six boards, and six steals. She continues to be one of the may bright spots the Belles have to offer.

Angelo State moves on to 14-2 on the year and 9-1 in Lone Star Conference play.

They will look to keep stacking wins as they face Cameron this upcoming Saturday.