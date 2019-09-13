Bell Street closures

Underground utilities on Bell Street are being installed before pavement construction can proceed. This work requires portions of Bell Street to be fully closed. Vehicles will be detoured onto side streets around the work areas, which may stretch as far as three blocks long.

The location and length of work zones will change as the work progresses north from Schwartz Street to Pulliam Street.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 and will be ongoing for the next several months.

Drivers should anticipate different work zone conditions from day to day.

Work zone traffic control signs, barricades and detours will be placed in the appropriate areas. Drivers are encouraged to be alert and observe all signs.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo Public Information Division