BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange has announced he will not be seeking a fourth term.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Lange said on social media earlier this year that he would be a candidate. However, after much consideration and consultation with friends and family, he has decided not to run.

Lange’s current term will expire on December 31, 2024. This will complete 32 years as an elected official in Bell County.

The Sheriff’s Department says Lange took office in November 1992 as the first Republican Justice of the Peace in the history of Bell County. He served three terms, and was then elected County Commissioner in 2004. Lange served two terms as Precinct Three Commissioner, and was elected Sheriff in 2012.

Lange issued a statement, which is posted below:

“This decision comes most difficult, perhaps more sothan the original choice to run for Sheriff. Over the last eleven years I have developed a lot of relationships with our staff, many of those I consider to be more friendships than simply co-workers. We work together with one goal in mind – to make the Bell County Sheriff’s Department the best that it can be. Together, we have come a long way, and they wish for me to stay. Even though I consider the Sheriff’s Department a family, I do have a personal family that is very important to me. After many hours of consideration for all involved, I have changed my mind and have elected not to re-run. Change is difficult and inevitable, but may lead to bigger and better things.

“Over the last several weeks, I have been in contact with several prospective candidates that wish to run pending my decision. I am confident that the voters of Bell County will have several excellent choices for the next Sheriff. I wish to thank everyone that has supported me over the last 32 years.”

The Sheriff’s Department says it currently has almost 450 employees, with a $60 million budget.

Anyone who wants to run for Sheriff must be a currently-licensed peace officer with the State of Texas, and will have until December 11 to file with their respective political party.