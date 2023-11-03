BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Museum has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Facebook’s parent company Meta.

The grant will help to expand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming and equipment. The Museum says it is grateful to Meta for investing in STEM education in Bell County.

The Museum says it has several well-established STEM programs and summer camps, including Full Steam Ahead, Weird Science and STEM Exploration summer camp. It is open from noon until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.